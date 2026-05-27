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Every WOKE Flop Character Nobody Asked For Explained in 16 Minutes
Every Character Explained:
Rey Skywalker (Star Wars Sequel Trilogy)
Velma Dinkley (Velma)
Galadriel (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)
Dani Ramos and Grace (Terminator: Dark Fate)
America Chavez (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
Abby (The Last of Us Part II)
Osha and Mae Aniseya (The Acolyte)
The Doctor - Thirteenth Doctor (Doctor Who)
Yasuke - Assassin’s Creed Shadows