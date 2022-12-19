Situation Update, Dec 19, 2022 - Left-wing domestic terrorists plotting Christmas week infrastructure SABOTAGE

0:00 Major Analysis

24:25 FTX

25:35 Big News from Europe

35:03 Vaccine Holocaust

37:30 Posthuman Future

56:57 Angela Albright





- Antifa group in Georgia arrested with BOMBS and weapons

- Intel chatter about Antifa groups targeting electrical infrastructure

- Luciferians hope to take out the lights on the Day of Christ (Christmas)

- Nearly two-thirds of Americans are now living paycheck to paycheck

- America is at the tipping point of chaos and desperation: Inflation, layoffs, etc.

- EU climate cultists reach agreement to force all citizens to pay for carbon emissions

- EU climate goal specifies a "carbon zero" deadline of 2050

- CARBON ZERO means zero human beings, since breathing releases carbon

- Under the climate cult, Western Europe is committing civilization SUICIDE

- Health Ranger predicted the #vaccine holocaust in the summer of 2019

- In 2019 speech, Health Ranger warned of "Oblivion Agenda" to exterminate humanity from the planet

- The planetary-scale ethnic cleansing operation has only accelerated since

- Vaccines, bioweapons, economic collapse, "carbon zero" all share same goal: Eliminating humans from Earth

- Why is Earth being prepared for a post-human future?

- Humanity is a FAILED species on a cosmic scale. Failed basic tests of logic, stewardship and sanity.

- The entire human race has been targeted for termination, and the effort will likely succeed





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/