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Who did well? Sidney Powell can tell you
bestsmallcountry
bestsmallcountry
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53 views • November 21, 2020
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Georgia Guidestones THIS WAS ALL PLANNED (Erected March 1980)
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/8e/dd/4e/8edd4eb1d04916d41dd483abf81ac88b.jpg
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-9aRR6eQmAi8/UU3FKvzznyI/AAAAAAAASwY/2xTdQ16GqvY/s1600/Georgia-Guidestones.jpg

South Park Banker Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0dQFtjVlb0
Simpsons Coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHMNgO-cndA
Pandemic Bonds https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5NUgJYmjE0
Event 201 Covid-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCL80zeEkC0
Human Organ Trading https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOE5kyXPN4I
TheProblem of Government https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ew2pALUMWko

Must see
The Big Short & Links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QXoDkQZKyk
Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk

What we now know...
1: Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless.
2: Covid 19 is a distraction from financial collapse.
3: Human organs, weather and diseases all trade for profit.
4: There are NO AUTHORITIES working for our benefit.
5: Once awareness happens Society will be unrecognisable.
6: The culpible have their bunkers ready, to hide from us.

Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07

My Sources: https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/ http://thefreedomarticles.com/ https://sgtreport.com/ http://beforeitsnews.com/ https://nexusnewsfeed.com/ http://newsmaxtv.com
https://www.mintpressnews.com/ https://geopolitics.co/ https://off/-guardian.org/ https://noqreport.com/
https://tradingeconomics.com http://stoplookthink.com/ https://unlimitedhangout.com/ http://rairfoundation.com/ https://www.oann.com/

To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
For "Business" Cards: https://www.vistaprint.ie/ Order #: VP_08RMP4TJ
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IwB10Gs-UeIPe0XKIeZA1oHqZUHXo1sd/
Keywords
corruptioncollusionnancy pelosidiane feinsteindominionsidney powell
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