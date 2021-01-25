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Lockdown Protests Show Face Of Tyranny, But Italians Got It Right - Open Business, Live your Life (MIRRORED)
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158 views • January 25, 2021
Lockdown Protests Show Face Of Tyranny, But Italians Got It Right - Open Business, Live your Life (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/nMbLcWpeYPo
Consider This Part 1 of World-Wide Protests. Part 2 Coming Up. Common Sense should tell anyone that lockdowns are not protecting anyone's health.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
and
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/01/16/over-50000-restaurants-in-italy-declare-i-am-open-defying-lockdown-measures/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9083691/Barack-Michelle-warm-holidays-Hawaii-couples-kayak-outing.html
Poverty In France
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvlQ-a81MVM
Poverty In Spain
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FLo0Wynj9lY
The other videos you can access by putting in search bar: Lockdown protest, filtered by past week.
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/nMbLcWpeYPo
Consider This Part 1 of World-Wide Protests. Part 2 Coming Up. Common Sense should tell anyone that lockdowns are not protecting anyone's health.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
and
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/01/16/over-50000-restaurants-in-italy-declare-i-am-open-defying-lockdown-measures/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9083691/Barack-Michelle-warm-holidays-Hawaii-couples-kayak-outing.html
Poverty In France
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvlQ-a81MVM
Poverty In Spain
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FLo0Wynj9lY
The other videos you can access by putting in search bar: Lockdown protest, filtered by past week.
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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