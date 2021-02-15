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News Panel 17: Women's Power in Humanity Rising| Dr. Christiane Northrup, Seven, Lena Pu, Sandi Adams, Simone Marshall, Ellen Brown, Michelle Young, Ramola D
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66 views • February 15, 2021
Powerful and informative panel discussion on the current situation facing humanity and the very real solutions and actions for change being taken at the local level by several of the members on this panel, individually and in conjunction with other concerned professionals coming together across continents and borders to create significant initiatives intended to dispel the encroachments of the WEF Luciferian Globalist Technocracy toward AI-Brain-Net-WiFi and digital-currency subjugation of humanity and forge immediate paths to powerful change for all evolving humanity on this plane/t.
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