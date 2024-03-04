Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 4, 2024 - Trump declares Biden a traitorous enemy of the Constitution who's trying to overthrow the United States of America

- AI, economy, and election interference. (0:02)

- Political conspiracies and censorship. (5:14)

- Police defunding and emergency response delays. (10:17)

- Government conspiracies and financial surveillance. (14:28)

- Israel's actions towards Palestinians and AI weaponization. (27:20)

- AI technology, transcription, and sentiment analysis. (33:21)

- AI-powered sentiment analysis and its potential misuse. (39:19)

- Economic data manipulation and stock market overvaluation. (51:50)

- The future of electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cells. (1:06:28)

- Nuclear energy as a reliable and consistent power source. (1:08:36)

- Commercial real estate bubble and its impact on banks and economy. (1:14:34)

- The future of commercial buildings in a post-COVID world. (1:20:17)

- Immigration, politics, and sociopathy. (1:22:59)

- Media, populism, and censorship. (1:29:02)

- Financial preparedness and survival strategies. (1:34:34)





