Teachers, Stop It Now! Addressing Overwork Through Self-Care
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
1 view • 11 months ago

This podcast episode focuses on the often overworked and underpaid lives of teachers and educators. It explores the first of ten common mistakes that keep educators feeling stuck in their careers: neglecting self-care. The host, who has a personal connection to the teaching profession through his spouse and friends, discusses signs of self-care neglect such as constant fatigue, increased stress, and lack of motivation.


The episode also offers practical self-care tips, including setting work-life boundaries, engaging in physical activity, prioritizing sleep, connecting with others, and seeking professional help. Listeners are encouraged to prioritize self-care to improve their well-being and effectiveness as educators.

00:00 Introduction: The Overworked and Underpaid Educators
00:38 Focusing on Teachers and Educators
01:02 10 Common Mistakes Keeping Teachers Stuck
01:15 Mistake #1: Neglecting Self Care
01:50 Signs of Neglecting Self-Care
02:22 Practical Self-Care Tips for Teachers
03:45 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Keywords
educationteachermistakesoverworked
