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HOW TO ACT WHEN YOU SUFFER FOR RIGHTEOUSNESS
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Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Peter 3: 13-17. When people do what is right, they usually receive praise (1 Peter 2:14). Christians should always do what is right. This is important, even if they suffer for it. Christians are not to be afraid of anything. Nothing can take away the Christian’s blessings. God cares for everyone who does what is right. God sometimes allows even good people to suffer. They must continue to trust God. This will show that they have a genuine faith in God.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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