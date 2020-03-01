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THE BIG LIE(S)
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105 views • March 01, 2020
A BARGAIN WITH THE DEVIL?
Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle knows that he'll personally profit from any actions that increase corporate revenue.
Frontier Chemflight FFT556 History: https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/f9556/#1f05cafa
Documented atmospheric conditions prove that the formation of persistent contrails is simply not possible... See https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2053817754945233/
We are all encouraged by mainstream media channels (MSM) to believe the BIG LIE that the many agendas fulfilled by the geoengineering of our planet by skyperps are all part of a grand hoax which should not be believed LOL. Please read Elana Freeland's latest book "Under an Ionized Sky: From Chemtrails to Space Fence Lockdown" and "Chemtrails, HAARP, and the Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth" available at https://www.amazon.com/Elana-Freeland/e/B00J0RO49W.
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle knows that he'll personally profit from any actions that increase corporate revenue.
Frontier Chemflight FFT556 History: https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/f9556/#1f05cafa
Documented atmospheric conditions prove that the formation of persistent contrails is simply not possible... See https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2053817754945233/
We are all encouraged by mainstream media channels (MSM) to believe the BIG LIE that the many agendas fulfilled by the geoengineering of our planet by skyperps are all part of a grand hoax which should not be believed LOL. Please read Elana Freeland's latest book "Under an Ionized Sky: From Chemtrails to Space Fence Lockdown" and "Chemtrails, HAARP, and the Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth" available at https://www.amazon.com/Elana-Freeland/e/B00J0RO49W.
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
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