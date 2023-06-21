The Book Of Daniel | Pt. 1 - The Key | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Introduction
Welcome
Confession
New Series = DANIEL
Book of a story about Daniel and 3 of his friends
Prophetic in Nature
Daniel = Apocalypse of the Old Testament
Setting for Daniel is VERY important
Around 530 BC and covers 70 years
Timeline from Abraham to Jesus
3 Kings of Israel = Saul, David and Solomon
931 = 2 Kingdoms
North = Israel (10 tribes)
South = Judah (2 Tribes)
Israel conquered by Assyrains in 722 BC
Assyrians were brutal
Baylon captured Assyria
586 BC Jerusalem falls
Why? 2 Reasons
1. Idolatry
Baal - Weather God = Money
Asherah - Fertility Goddess = Sex
2. Give the land a Sabbath
Exiled to rest the land
Daniel 1
Daniel 1:1 says, "In the third year of the reign of Jehoiakim king of Judah, Nebuchadnezzar king of Babylon came to Jerusalem and besieged it."
Besieged Jerusalem for over 20 years
Babylon is modern-day Iraq
Nebuchadnezzar means = Nabu (God of Wisdom) protects the crown
Daniel 1:2 says, "And the Lord delivered Jehoiakim king of Judah into his hand, along with some of the articles from the temple of God. These he carried off to the temple of his god in Babylonia[a] and put in the treasure house of his god."
Nebuchadnezzar did not capture but the LORD delivered it into his hands
Takes articles from Solomon's Temple and places it in his temple
Nabu YHWH
Daniel 1:3-5 says, "Then the king ordered Ashpenaz, chief of his court officials, to bring into the king’s service some of the Israelites from the royal family and the nobility—4 young men without any physical defect, handsome, showing aptitude for every kind of learning, well informed, quick to understand, and qualified to serve in the king’s palace. He was to teach them the language and literature of the Babylonians. 5 The king assigned them a daily amount of food and wine from the king’s table. They were to be trained for three years, and after that they were to enter the king’s service."
Took thousands of Judahites to babylon (term Jew)
Immerse them in Babylonian culture
Babylonian conquest was different than Assyria
Get the captives excited about Babylon
Luring and Seducing
Babylon = 200 sq miles off the Euphrates River
Walls = 300 ft high and 80ft thick (chariot races)
Ziggurat in the middle with gardens on each level
7 wonders of the ancient world = hanging gardens
Babylon would seduce you
It is the same thing today with the world
And for the most part it works
People fall for the trap of the world
Daniel 1:6 says, "Among those who were chosen were some from Judah: Daniel, Hananiah, Mishael and Azariah."
4 boys around 15 years old
Deported 900 miles from home without mom and dad to watch over them
Different culture, Language and gods
Daniel = The Lord Is My Judge
Hananiah = The Lord Is Gracious
Mishael = Who Is Like God
Azariah = The Lord Helps
These 4 will be confronted with tremendous political, cultural and spiritual pressure to conform to the culture around them
Just like today
Daniel is so relevant
Daniel 1:7 says, "The chief official gave them new names: to Daniel, the name Belteshazzar; to Hananiah, Shadrach; to Mishael, Meshach; and to Azariah, Abednego."
Their Hebrew names rooted them in the presence of their God
Names got changed
Belteshazzar = Baal Protects
Shadrach = Illuminated By Ra
Meshach = Who Is Aku
Abednego = Servant Of Nabu
Seduction Of The World
1. Physical Isolation
Weakened when not around other believers
Peer pressure study
American Colleges
Hebrews 10:25
2020 = close churches
Christians = Charcoals
2. Mental Indoctrination
Language & Literature
Make their minds Babylonian (Sundays message)
Think like the world = live like the world
Not all education is equal
Nazi Germany = Hitler Youth
Transgender Movement
Joseph Goebbels said, "If you tell a lie big enough and repeat it often enough then people will begin to believe it."
Monitor your kids and raise your kids
Daniel and the 3 others had the Word of God in them when the arrived to Babylon
Don't send your kids to Babylon hoping they turn out fine
3. Identity Alteration
Changed their names, language and identity
Daniel 1:8 says, "But Daniel resolved not to defile himself with the royal food and wine, and he asked the chief official for permission not to defile himself this way."
Most important verse in the whole book
Daniel doesn't conform
Daniel shows you can live in Babylon without Babylon living in you
Nebuchadnezzar could change their name and environment but not their hearts
Don't miss it: Your world might be changing right now but what's in your heart doesn't have to
Our world is changing
Nebuchadnezzar believed he could seduce these 4 with a life of luxury
Best education, opportunities, clothes and food
These 4 had already made up their minds though
Too many Christians want to escape; that's not a realistic option
This is the secret of how Daniel didn't pray to Darius or the 3 bow to Nebuchadnezzar
Took a stand on the small thing and did not compromise
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.