The Book Of Daniel | Pt. 1 - The Key | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Confession New Series = DANIEL Book of a story about Daniel and 3 of his friends Prophetic in Nature Daniel = Apocalypse of the Old Testament Setting for Daniel is VERY important Around 530 BC and covers 70 years Timeline from Abraham to Jesus 3 Kings of Israel = Saul, David and Solomon 931 = 2 Kingdoms North = Israel (10 tribes) South = Judah (2 Tribes) Israel conquered by Assyrains in 722 BC Assyrians were brutal Baylon captured Assyria 586 BC Jerusalem falls Why? 2 Reasons 1. Idolatry Baal - Weather God = Money Asherah - Fertility Goddess = Sex 2. Give the land a Sabbath Exiled to rest the land Daniel 1 Daniel 1:1 says, "In the third year of the reign of Jehoiakim king of Judah, Nebuchadnezzar king of Babylon came to Jerusalem and besieged it." Besieged Jerusalem for over 20 years Babylon is modern-day Iraq Nebuchadnezzar means = Nabu (God of Wisdom) protects the crown Daniel 1:2 says, "And the Lord delivered Jehoiakim king of Judah into his hand, along with some of the articles from the temple of God. These he carried off to the temple of his god in Babylonia[a] and put in the treasure house of his god." Nebuchadnezzar did not capture but the LORD delivered it into his hands Takes articles from Solomon's Temple and places it in his temple Nabu YHWH Daniel 1:3-5 says, "Then the king ordered Ashpenaz, chief of his court officials, to bring into the king's service some of the Israelites from the royal family and the nobility—4 young men without any physical defect, handsome, showing aptitude for every kind of learning, well informed, quick to understand, and qualified to serve in the king's palace. He was to teach them the language and literature of the Babylonians. 5 The king assigned them a daily amount of food and wine from the king's table. They were to be trained for three years, and after that they were to enter the king's service." Took thousands of Judahites to babylon (term Jew) Immerse them in Babylonian culture Babylonian conquest was different than Assyria Get the captives excited about Babylon Luring and Seducing Babylon = 200 sq miles off the Euphrates River Walls = 300 ft high and 80ft thick (chariot races) Ziggurat in the middle with gardens on each level 7 wonders of the ancient world = hanging gardens Babylon would seduce you It is the same thing today with the world And for the most part it works People fall for the trap of the world Daniel 1:6 says, "Among those who were chosen were some from Judah: Daniel, Hananiah, Mishael and Azariah." 4 boys around 15 years old Deported 900 miles from home without mom and dad to watch over them Different culture, Language and gods Daniel = The Lord Is My Judge Hananiah = The Lord Is Gracious Mishael = Who Is Like God Azariah = The Lord Helps These 4 will be confronted with tremendous political, cultural and spiritual pressure to conform to the culture around them Just like today Daniel is so relevant Daniel 1:7 says, "The chief official gave them new names: to Daniel, the name Belteshazzar; to Hananiah, Shadrach; to Mishael, Meshach; and to Azariah, Abednego." Their Hebrew names rooted them in the presence of their God Names got changed Belteshazzar = Baal Protects Shadrach = Illuminated By Ra Meshach = Who Is Aku Abednego = Servant Of Nabu Seduction Of The World 1. Physical Isolation Weakened when not around other believers Peer pressure study American Colleges Hebrews 10:25 2020 = close churches Christians = Charcoals 2. Mental Indoctrination Language & Literature Make their minds Babylonian (Sundays message) Think like the world = live like the world Not all education is equal Nazi Germany = Hitler Youth Transgender Movement Joseph Goebbels said, "If you tell a lie big enough and repeat it often enough then people will begin to believe it." Monitor your kids and raise your kids Daniel and the 3 others had the Word of God in them when the arrived to Babylon Don't send your kids to Babylon hoping they turn out fine 3. Identity Alteration Changed their names, language and identity Daniel 1:8 says, "But Daniel resolved not to defile himself with the royal food and wine, and he asked the chief official for permission not to defile himself this way." Most important verse in the whole book Daniel doesn't conform Daniel shows you can live in Babylon without Babylon living in you Nebuchadnezzar could change their name and environment but not their hearts Don't miss it: Your world might be changing right now but what's in your heart doesn't have to Our world is changing Nebuchadnezzar believed he could seduce these 4 with a life of luxury Best education, opportunities, clothes and food These 4 had already made up their minds though Too many Christians want to escape; that's not a realistic option This is the secret of how Daniel didn't pray to Darius or the 3 bow to Nebuchadnezzar Took a stand on the small thing and did not compromise


