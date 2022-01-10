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Silent War Ep. 6151: J6th Fedsurrection, Internment Camps Going Active in Washington?
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262 views • January 10, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Double Vaccinated 13-Year-Old boy from New Jersey Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest.
Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Green on Jan 6th Political Prisoners.
Hunter Biden's Pal Tucker Carlson calling out Ted Cruz for calling those political prisoners terrorists.
Court REJECTS FDA Request to Release Vaccine FOIA Documents Over the Next 55 Years – Orders Agency to Turn Over Tens of Thousands of Pfizer Docs Monthly.
Going to Work and Outdoor Exercise Are No Longer Considered Essential For the Unvaxxed in Australia’s Northern Territory.
Bill Filed In Washington Would Authorize ‘Strike Force’ To ‘Involuntarily Detain’ Unvaccinated Families: ‘They Have Already Set Up The Internment Camps.
Joe Biden on Rising Car Prices: “You Reduce the Demand for Cars by Making Americans Poorer”.
All of this, and more.
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Double Vaccinated 13-Year-Old boy from New Jersey Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest.
Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Green on Jan 6th Political Prisoners.
Hunter Biden's Pal Tucker Carlson calling out Ted Cruz for calling those political prisoners terrorists.
Court REJECTS FDA Request to Release Vaccine FOIA Documents Over the Next 55 Years – Orders Agency to Turn Over Tens of Thousands of Pfizer Docs Monthly.
Going to Work and Outdoor Exercise Are No Longer Considered Essential For the Unvaxxed in Australia’s Northern Territory.
Bill Filed In Washington Would Authorize ‘Strike Force’ To ‘Involuntarily Detain’ Unvaccinated Families: ‘They Have Already Set Up The Internment Camps.
Joe Biden on Rising Car Prices: “You Reduce the Demand for Cars by Making Americans Poorer”.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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