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The David Knight Show (5Feb20 Full Show) #MayorCheat's Shadow App for Shadow Govt.
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18 views • February 05, 2020
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:17 Austin fire
— 00:13:49 #MayorCheat #PeteTheCheat & Dem's Shadow app’s shady connections to Buttigieg & Hillary
— 00:31:25 GOP should tear up Pelosi’s articles of impeachment after tonight’s vote
— 00:46:09 Did Trump snub Pelosi?
— 00:55:29 Trump honors youngest preemie baby to survive but then proposes “family leave”. Can we have a bill to leave families alone? Reign in CPS?
— 01:13:25 Trump honors 100 yr old Tuskegee Airman & does a surprise, heartwarming reunion of a soldier with his family. Can we have 10,000 more as we were promised?
— 01:16:36 A tale of 2 veterans — both addicted, both repeat offenders but one gets honored at SOTU and the other is sentenced to life in prison under mandatory minimum rules for selling 2 joints of marijuana
— 01:23:51 The outrageous story of Michigan criminalizing general information about jurors’ duty
— 01:37:57 TSA claims forcing woman to remove pants AND panties is NOT a strip search. They’ve stripped us of our dignity as well as our Constitutional rights
— 01:47:05 Kanye says labels prohibit using Jesus’ name — except to mock
— 01:49:49 Democrat voter at Iowa Caucus didn’t know Booty-Gay was gay. Do they know Bernie’s a communist, Biden’s being investigated in Ukraine, Warren is hiding her private jet? Do they know who won?
By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
— 00:04:17 Austin fire
— 00:13:49 #MayorCheat #PeteTheCheat & Dem's Shadow app’s shady connections to Buttigieg & Hillary
— 00:31:25 GOP should tear up Pelosi’s articles of impeachment after tonight’s vote
— 00:46:09 Did Trump snub Pelosi?
— 00:55:29 Trump honors youngest preemie baby to survive but then proposes “family leave”. Can we have a bill to leave families alone? Reign in CPS?
— 01:13:25 Trump honors 100 yr old Tuskegee Airman & does a surprise, heartwarming reunion of a soldier with his family. Can we have 10,000 more as we were promised?
— 01:16:36 A tale of 2 veterans — both addicted, both repeat offenders but one gets honored at SOTU and the other is sentenced to life in prison under mandatory minimum rules for selling 2 joints of marijuana
— 01:23:51 The outrageous story of Michigan criminalizing general information about jurors’ duty
— 01:37:57 TSA claims forcing woman to remove pants AND panties is NOT a strip search. They’ve stripped us of our dignity as well as our Constitutional rights
— 01:47:05 Kanye says labels prohibit using Jesus’ name — except to mock
— 01:49:49 Democrat voter at Iowa Caucus didn’t know Booty-Gay was gay. Do they know Bernie’s a communist, Biden’s being investigated in Ukraine, Warren is hiding her private jet? Do they know who won?
By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
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