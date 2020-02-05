The David Knight Show (5Feb20 Full Show) #MayorCheat's Shadow App for Shadow Govt.

Topics by timecode:— 00:04:17 Austin fire— 00:13:49 #MayorCheat #PeteTheCheat & Dem's Shadow app’s shady connections to Buttigieg & Hillary— 00:31:25 GOP should tear up Pelosi’s articles of impeachment after tonight’s vote— 00:46:09 Did Trump snub Pelosi?— 00:55:29 Trump honors youngest preemie baby to survive but then proposes “family leave”. Can we have a bill to leave families alone? Reign in CPS?— 01:13:25 Trump honors 100 yr old Tuskegee Airman & does a surprise, heartwarming reunion of a soldier with his family. Can we have 10,000 more as we were promised?— 01:16:36 A tale of 2 veterans — both addicted, both repeat offenders but one gets honored at SOTU and the other is sentenced to life in prison under mandatory minimum rules for selling 2 joints of marijuana— 01:23:51 The outrageous story of Michigan criminalizing general information about jurors’ duty— 01:37:57 TSA claims forcing woman to remove pants AND panties is NOT a strip search. They’ve stripped us of our dignity as well as our Constitutional rights— 01:47:05 Kanye says labels prohibit using Jesus’ name — except to mock— 01:49:49 Democrat voter at Iowa Caucus didn’t know Booty-Gay was gay. Do they know Bernie’s a communist, Biden’s being investigated in Ukraine, Warren is hiding her private jet? Do they know who won?By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!