Fears Grow Over Blackouts, Heat Waves and Wildfires As Massive Drought Tightens Its Grip On The West

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Drought is tightening its grip on the West, and that could spell fresh trouble for the region’s power grids.
Driving the news: Data released Thursday shows “exceptional drought,” the worst category, now extends across Napa, Sonoma and parts of the East Bay region. All of California is in at least "moderate" drought after an unusually dry winter, despite having entered the wet season without severe short-term drought outside of the northern reaches of the state.-
Learn More: https://www.yahoo.com/news/drought-tightens-grip-west-fears-111716549.html
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated:
https://www.paypal.me/dahboo7
Trovo- https://trovo.live/DAHBOO77
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Sign UP! https://dlive.tv/DLive?wnt=go_live?re...
https://www.reddit.com/user/DAHBOO77/
If you want to stream, Sign Up! https://dlive.tv/r/refer/streamer?nam...
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7/
mixer- https://mixer.com/DAHBOO7
www.undergroundworldnews.com
DAHBOO777 https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ZIGZ...
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/