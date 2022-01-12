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#ExposeFauci is Waking Up the Masses with Clay Clark and Dr. Thorp | MSOM Ep. 413
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170 views • January 12, 2022
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan gives a breaking news update about certain senators that are asking the right questions to Fauci and the FBI. Clay Clark gives some explosive information that proves the deep state planned Covid19. Dr Thorp shares stats on the jab and how deadly it has been for mothers and babies.
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
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Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/3sIiGcw
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/32OOD81
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
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