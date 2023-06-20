THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [2 of 3] Tuesday 6/20/23 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

SCIENTISTS DISCOVER DNA CONTAMINATION IN MRNA SHOTSDoes the DNA have the potential to become part of the genome of a human and, if so, what are the consequences?
Tune in as we analyze this shocking study and more!
SaveINFOWARS.com - SUPPORT INFOWARS!
*** ALL RonGibsonChannel LINKS IN ONE APP ***
• https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3
• https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
INFOWARS LINKS
• https://www.infowars.com
• https://www.banned.video
• https://www.InfowarsStore.com
• https://www.PrepareToday.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.