Truth with RFK Jr S02E07 ft. Jeremy Hammond

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with Jeremy Hammond, October 29, 2020



In the latest episode of our second season of “TRUTH” with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Kennedy interviews journalist and The Defender contributor Jeremy Hammond. The two focused on what has become a hotly debated issue in communities around the globe since the onset of the COVID crisis: mask wearing.



Among the questions discussed:



- What does the science have to say about the effectiveness of masks?

- Can wearing masks have ill health effects?

- Should children be required to wear masks?

- What are the larger consequences of wearing masks?

- What impact does the media have on how people perceive mask orders?



(All episodes can be found on CHD’s social media, and on the CHD Channel found on Peeps TV, a network on Roku. Roku is accessible from any Smart TV and can be purchased separately for older TVs.)