Celeste interviews Dave Hodges from The CommonSenseShow.tv
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Published 20 hours ago

Celeste interviews Dave Hodges from The CommonSenseShow.tv on the current news.  We explored geo-political landscape as well as moral, ethical and spiritual issues that are entwined in the current events you are seeing in the news.

 

