22 States Urge Biden Administration to Repeal Healthcare Worker Vax Mandate

https://gnews.org/articles/586316
摘要：12/5/2022 Dr. Peterson Pierre: 22 states in the U.S. are urging the Biden administration to repeal the vaccine mandate for health care workers because the shots don't decrease infection or transmission and have a lot of terrible side effects.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.