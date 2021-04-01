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CONVERSATIONS WITH DR. COWAN & FRIENDS| EP 22: CHRISTOPHER GARDNER
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28 views • April 01, 2021
Dr.TomCowan



Hi everyone. Today's podcast guest is an interesting gardener/inventor/water innovator who is doing some interesting experiments with water purification, biochar, and the shape and form of houses. In this interview, Christopher Gardner describes how he arrived at the optimal shape of housing, water purification systems, and storage tanks and how you can build these for yourself. Join me for an interesting hour discussion on the next steps to consider in our journey towards greater self-sufficiency and personal sovereignty.

All the best,
Tom

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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