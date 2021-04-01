CONVERSATIONS WITH DR. COWAN & FRIENDS| EP 22: CHRISTOPHER GARDNER

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Hi everyone. Today's podcast guest is an interesting gardener/inventor/water innovator who is doing some interesting experiments with water purification, biochar, and the shape and form of houses. In this interview, Christopher Gardner describes how he arrived at the optimal shape of housing, water purification systems, and storage tanks and how you can build these for yourself. Join me for an interesting hour discussion on the next steps to consider in our journey towards greater self-sufficiency and personal sovereignty.
All the best,
Tom
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