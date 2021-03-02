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What are they really doing when they test for Covid
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444 views • March 02, 2021
If this true then we have lots to worry about. Play it safe people - do not get the Covid Test! They could be implanting things in your body that you do not want to have. You've been warned. Use your head people.
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