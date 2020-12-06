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Alex Collier: Progressi nel processo di Ascensione - Goldfish Report - Sub Ita IsabelSoul - 3 11 2019
IsabelSoul
IsabelSoul
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43 views • December 06, 2020
A The GoldFish Report No. 400 Edizione Speciale, Louisa e Steve danno il benvenuto a Alex Collier contattista, per discutere i progressi che l'umanità sta compiendo per liberarsi dall'oscurità e cosa fare in preparazione per l'Ascensione.
Fonte video originale:
The GoldFish Report No. 400 BitCHute Video Link
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O260yiFZEY6P/

On The GoldFish Report No. 400 Special Edition, Louisa and Steve welcome Andromedan Contactee Alex Collier to discuss the progress humanity is making to free ourselves from the dark and what we need to do in preparation for Ascension.
Original video source:
The GoldFish Report No. 400 BitCHute Video Link
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O260yiFZEY6P/
Keywords
trumpdeep statedisclosureetspace forcecuriousalienialex collierastronaviandromedianiisbelsoulandromediansnavicelle
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