How to deal with Spiritual barriers to experiencing the 3rd Heaven Realm. - Pt. 11

Teaching of the week from Word of Faith Ministries International-Miami. Please visit our website: http://www.walkinginpower.org/​​ where you can access books, audio teachings, PowerPoints, and other materials available for free download. All materials are copy written and are not to be altered or used for sale or profit in anyway. To contact, please e-mail us: [email protected] To make a love offering, click the following link: https://walkinginpower.churchcenter.com/giving?data-open-in-church-center-modal=true Check out our weekly podcasts on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4oGCJ9121J7AMYxcldfQDp -AND- Apple iTunes Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/word-of-faith-ministries-international-miami/id1586735415 #Christian #Faith #SpiritualWarfare #HolySpirit