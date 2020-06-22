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Global Alert News - #254 - Dane Wigington
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30 views • June 22, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday June 20, 2020.
In this weeks' broadcast, Dane covers a wide body of information concerning the dangers of wearing masks due to increased build up of virus matter. As Doctor Russell Blaylock MD points out, the virus can enter the olfactory nerves, then enter the brain.
In this weeks' broadcast, Dane covers a wide body of information concerning the dangers of wearing masks due to increased build up of virus matter. As Doctor Russell Blaylock MD points out, the virus can enter the olfactory nerves, then enter the brain.
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