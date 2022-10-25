Create New Account
#2 HD Warrior Beats Autoimmune Huntington Disabled to Healed in 4 Months!
Huntington Disease is not an easy disease to deal with for all involved. I made public in 2003 my challenge through Xterra Mountain Bike Triathlon. In 2006 did Race Across American to raise money and awareness for HD. Got sick when I started eating 25% bad diet. I accomplished beating it naturally through diet. First month was carnivore not keto, next month added fruit. Christian belief in god is important. Energy Balance Diet from Jay Feldman Wellness. HIT hill sprints. Laughing is healing . Get outside daily. Gardening. Use and E-bike for transportation. Avoid toxins that are everywhere. Grateful for MIke Adams Health Ranger of Natural News.

