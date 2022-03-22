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BECOMING IMMORTAL IS YOUR ABILITY TO CHANGE THE BIOENERGETIC FREQUENCY OF LIFE!
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133 views • March 22, 2022
So many people desire to expand into higher states of consciousness but many are still experiencing life from the perspective of a 3D reality. If you want to ignite a change in your life, you must work with the bioenergetics of life to change your frequency.
Press play to hear Michelle Patric talk about how vibration and frequency directly impact your life. To create a sustainable change in our lives, we must return to SELF and explore how our emotional frequencies are manifesting on a physical level.
Becoming Immortal is a container that enables you to understand what empowers you from a bioenergetic, physical, and emotional level. It essentially allows you to become your own alchemist.
This program is taking wellness to a WHOLE NEW level because it allows you to look at all five bodies and provides you with ways to bring them back into balance.
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
Press play to hear Michelle Patric talk about how vibration and frequency directly impact your life. To create a sustainable change in our lives, we must return to SELF and explore how our emotional frequencies are manifesting on a physical level.
Becoming Immortal is a container that enables you to understand what empowers you from a bioenergetic, physical, and emotional level. It essentially allows you to become your own alchemist.
This program is taking wellness to a WHOLE NEW level because it allows you to look at all five bodies and provides you with ways to bring them back into balance.
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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