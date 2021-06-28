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The Silent War Ep. 6049: TRUMP IS BACK! Big News Coming! Audits Done!
Dustin Nemos
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In this episode of The Silent War:
The latest on Trump's big moves and what is coming now that the audit is finished. Biden mandates critical race theory for the entire government

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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