Let's have a look what is going on on the frontlines

🇺🇦⚔️🇷🇺 Bloody offensive: how the Ukrainian Armed Forces broke into the center of Dzerzhinsk to mar Victory Day - details

On the morning of May 8, the UAF violated the three-day ceasefire and launched an offensive in Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk) to raise the Ukrainian flag on one of the houses and prove that the city is not under the control of the Russian army.

The armored vehicles managed to break through to the city center, but it were all destroyed along with the infantry by Gorlovka 132nd Brigade.

During the battle, tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed.

The footage was filmed by the Cerberus group of the 109th regiment.

More about this:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a "maximum unsuccessful" attack in Toretsk — report Ukranian resources

The 100th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Toretsk suffered heavy losses, claims a source working for the Ukrainian GUR.

“The other day, fighters from the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade carried out a “counterattack” in the city of Toretsk, and it was extremely unsuccessful, which brought us many losses, and for the enemy a tactical and media advantage in Toretsk,” they complained there.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces command made "a number of fatal mistakes":

- the use of a large number of vehicles moving at high speed in a simple column in open terrain, which gave Russian FPV drones the opportunity to “set up a safari”;

- lack of normal calculation of the necessary resources for the operation, namely: artillery, which did not have the required number of shots to support the maneuvers of equipment and infantry;

- the lack of a "plan B" led to a chaotic situation and the inability to assess the situation around.