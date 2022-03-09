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EO 13603 Gives Govt Control Of Food, Great Reset Needs To Bring Down Economy & People Are Dumb As...
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300 views • March 09, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Obama signed EO 13603, Hillary was supposed to finish it, now it's up to Biden - https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/great-reset-will-be-forced-upon-america-bidens-two-pronged-attack-upon-american-food-supply?ref_src=aimlessnews
Collapsing the world economy to start the great reset - https://usawatchdog.com/insane-globalists-collapsing-world-economy-martin-armstrong/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden set to regulate crypto - https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-biden-to-sign-exec-order-to-regulate-cryptocurrency/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pandering to the dumb and asleep - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/07/the-medias-insidious-effort-to-shift-economic-blame-from-white-house-to-russia-continues/?ref_src=aimlessnews
They get away with this because they know how stupid people are - https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1500920063574294530?ref_src=aimlessnews
Probably just a coincidence I'm sure - https://twitter.com/TaxReformExpert/status/1500853494504464387?ref_src=aimlessnews
2 Rules for dems they won't budge on - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1500689190232604673.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
NY health dept says vaxx doesn't protect kids - https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/07/pfizer-shot-protected-less-than-2-in-10-kids-from-covid-19-infection/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Florida surgeon general says Florida will be the first state to discourage kids from getting vaxxed - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/florida-officially-recommends-healthy-children-do-not-get-covid-vaccine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
9 pages of side effects starting on page 30 - https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Biden bans Russian oil, get ready for higher prices - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-biden-to-announce-ban-on-russian-oil-and-gas/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden says his energy policies don't effect price of gas - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/off-texas-biden-shuffles-away-ignores-reporters-announcing-ban-russian-oil-imports-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Soros and Clinton are with Ukraine and against Russia, that is all - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/george-soros-hillary-clinton-cheering-war-russia/?ref_src=aimlessnews
McDonalds to temporarily close in Russia - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-mcdonalds-to-close-850-restaurants-in-russia/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Leftist to hold sex summer camp for 8-10 year olds - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/disturbing-leftist-activist-organizes-sex-ed-summer-camps-8-10-year-olds-indiana-will-teach-using-condoms-insertables-explore-sensations-discover-feels-good/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1500769802591166465?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - "SHEEPLE" - https://www.bitchute.com/video/lfVyTs2BqZhs/
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Obama signed EO 13603, Hillary was supposed to finish it, now it's up to Biden - https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/great-reset-will-be-forced-upon-america-bidens-two-pronged-attack-upon-american-food-supply?ref_src=aimlessnews
Collapsing the world economy to start the great reset - https://usawatchdog.com/insane-globalists-collapsing-world-economy-martin-armstrong/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden set to regulate crypto - https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-biden-to-sign-exec-order-to-regulate-cryptocurrency/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pandering to the dumb and asleep - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/07/the-medias-insidious-effort-to-shift-economic-blame-from-white-house-to-russia-continues/?ref_src=aimlessnews
They get away with this because they know how stupid people are - https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1500920063574294530?ref_src=aimlessnews
Probably just a coincidence I'm sure - https://twitter.com/TaxReformExpert/status/1500853494504464387?ref_src=aimlessnews
2 Rules for dems they won't budge on - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1500689190232604673.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
NY health dept says vaxx doesn't protect kids - https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/07/pfizer-shot-protected-less-than-2-in-10-kids-from-covid-19-infection/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Florida surgeon general says Florida will be the first state to discourage kids from getting vaxxed - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/florida-officially-recommends-healthy-children-do-not-get-covid-vaccine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
9 pages of side effects starting on page 30 - https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Biden bans Russian oil, get ready for higher prices - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-biden-to-announce-ban-on-russian-oil-and-gas/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden says his energy policies don't effect price of gas - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/off-texas-biden-shuffles-away-ignores-reporters-announcing-ban-russian-oil-imports-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Soros and Clinton are with Ukraine and against Russia, that is all - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/george-soros-hillary-clinton-cheering-war-russia/?ref_src=aimlessnews
McDonalds to temporarily close in Russia - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-mcdonalds-to-close-850-restaurants-in-russia/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Leftist to hold sex summer camp for 8-10 year olds - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/disturbing-leftist-activist-organizes-sex-ed-summer-camps-8-10-year-olds-indiana-will-teach-using-condoms-insertables-explore-sensations-discover-feels-good/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1500769802591166465?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - "SHEEPLE" - https://www.bitchute.com/video/lfVyTs2BqZhs/
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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