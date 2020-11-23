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CIA PILOT, LYING SOB WILLIAM ROBERT "TOSH" PLUMLEE "SENT" TO DALLAS WITH "ABORT TEAM"; INSTEAD OF SIGNALLING TO ALERT SECRET SERVICE; PLUMLEE SET UP OBSERVATION POST AT KILL ZONE -GRASSY KNOLL
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385 views • November 23, 2020
NOW TO SAVE THE LIFE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, JOHN F. KENNEDY, William Robert "Tosh" Plumlee WAS TASKED WITH AN ABORT TEAM TO STOP THE ASSASSINATION OF JOHN F. KENNEDY.
INSTEAD OF DOING ANY ONE OF HUNDRED DIFFERENT THINGS TO SIGNAL THE SECRET SERVICE; INTERFERE WITH THE ELM STREET KILL ZONE; CIA PILOT TOSH PLUMLEE DID NOT FIRE A GUN INTO THE AIR AS THE MOTORCADE TURNED ONTO ELM ST; HE DID NOT FIRE A FLARE GUN TO CAUSE EVASIVE MANEUVERING; WHAT DID PLUMLEE DO - WELL HE BASICALLY TREATED THIS AS A SPORTING EVENT AND FOUND A GOOD AREA TO WATCH IN WHAT HE KNEW TO BE THE KILL ZONE; HE SMELLED THE SMOKE OF JAMES FILES' FIREBALL .222 SHOT THAT HIT KENNEDY IN THE HEAD. AND THE WITH SOMEONE NAMED SERGIO, BLENDED INTO THE CROWD AND DISAPPEARED.
PLUMLEE FAILED TO CAUSE A FAILURE OF THE ASSASSINS MISSION. FOR A CREATIVE DARING DRUG-RUNNER AND GUN-RUNNER WHO FLEW ROUTINELY INTO SOUTH AMERICA - DON'T CALL PLUMLEE A PATRIOT WHO SAVED A PRESIDENT..................................... YOU CALL William Robert "Tosh" Plumlee AN ACCOMPLICE TO THE MURDER OF JOHN F. KENNEDY
https://mcadams.posc.mu.edu/Tosh_Plumlee.htm
Who is Tosh Plumlee? William Robert Plumlee, alias William H. Pearson, is a man who claims to have worked for the CIA as pilot transporting weapons to Cuba in the 60’s and being involved in drug running during the Reagan administration. Plumlee did actually testify before the Select Committee on Intelligence Activities in 1977 and again to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 1990 and 91. However, his real claim to “fame” came when he “outed” himself as being involved in a CIA plot to stop the assassination of President Kennedy.
Plumlee claims that in 1963 he was a contract pilot for the CIA operating out of Miami and that on November 20th he was “assigned to be a co-pilot on a top secret flight.” The mission was to abort the assassination of President Kennedy and he would be flying a covert team capable of thwarting the assassins. He claims that on the 21st he and his co-pilot, Emmanuel Rojas, left Miami and headed for Tampa to pick up “other personnel” which included John Roselli. On the morning of November 22nd Plumlee claims they landed at Red Bird Airport and that he was asked by a member of the abort team if he would like to come along and see the President. According to Plumlee, the team was looking for a minimum of 19-20 assassins in Dealey Plaza that day. When Kennedy was, shot Plumlee says he was standing on the south side knoll on Commerce Street. Plumlee says that the team packed up and left at around 2 PM that day from Redbird Airport. In the last part of his story he states that the ride home was very quiet and somber as all the men felt they had failed. To this day he firmly asserts that the CIA had nothing to do with the assassination.
Plumlee’s story sounds tempting because he claims that the CIA had intercepted information about a plot to assassinate Kennedy and simply failed to stop it. This flatly contradicts the vast majority of CIA conspiracy theories, which claim that the Agency wanted JFK dead. His story may be attractive, but should we believe him?
NEW EVIDENCE OSWALD FINGER PRINTS [ https://youtu.be/MczBnkK0fb0 ] Leroy Blevins Sr.
9 to13 shots (JFK) [ https://youtu.be/z20JWzHX4cY ] Leroy Blevins Sr.
County Records Building Gunman (JFK) [ https://youtu.be/y_Q2CWGOnW8 ] Leroy Blevins Sr.
Roof top Gunman (JFK) [ https://youtu.be/O1yZV9v3ebs ] Leroy Blevins Sr.
INSTEAD OF DOING ANY ONE OF HUNDRED DIFFERENT THINGS TO SIGNAL THE SECRET SERVICE; INTERFERE WITH THE ELM STREET KILL ZONE; CIA PILOT TOSH PLUMLEE DID NOT FIRE A GUN INTO THE AIR AS THE MOTORCADE TURNED ONTO ELM ST; HE DID NOT FIRE A FLARE GUN TO CAUSE EVASIVE MANEUVERING; WHAT DID PLUMLEE DO - WELL HE BASICALLY TREATED THIS AS A SPORTING EVENT AND FOUND A GOOD AREA TO WATCH IN WHAT HE KNEW TO BE THE KILL ZONE; HE SMELLED THE SMOKE OF JAMES FILES' FIREBALL .222 SHOT THAT HIT KENNEDY IN THE HEAD. AND THE WITH SOMEONE NAMED SERGIO, BLENDED INTO THE CROWD AND DISAPPEARED.
PLUMLEE FAILED TO CAUSE A FAILURE OF THE ASSASSINS MISSION. FOR A CREATIVE DARING DRUG-RUNNER AND GUN-RUNNER WHO FLEW ROUTINELY INTO SOUTH AMERICA - DON'T CALL PLUMLEE A PATRIOT WHO SAVED A PRESIDENT..................................... YOU CALL William Robert "Tosh" Plumlee AN ACCOMPLICE TO THE MURDER OF JOHN F. KENNEDY
https://mcadams.posc.mu.edu/Tosh_Plumlee.htm
Who is Tosh Plumlee? William Robert Plumlee, alias William H. Pearson, is a man who claims to have worked for the CIA as pilot transporting weapons to Cuba in the 60’s and being involved in drug running during the Reagan administration. Plumlee did actually testify before the Select Committee on Intelligence Activities in 1977 and again to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 1990 and 91. However, his real claim to “fame” came when he “outed” himself as being involved in a CIA plot to stop the assassination of President Kennedy.
Plumlee claims that in 1963 he was a contract pilot for the CIA operating out of Miami and that on November 20th he was “assigned to be a co-pilot on a top secret flight.” The mission was to abort the assassination of President Kennedy and he would be flying a covert team capable of thwarting the assassins. He claims that on the 21st he and his co-pilot, Emmanuel Rojas, left Miami and headed for Tampa to pick up “other personnel” which included John Roselli. On the morning of November 22nd Plumlee claims they landed at Red Bird Airport and that he was asked by a member of the abort team if he would like to come along and see the President. According to Plumlee, the team was looking for a minimum of 19-20 assassins in Dealey Plaza that day. When Kennedy was, shot Plumlee says he was standing on the south side knoll on Commerce Street. Plumlee says that the team packed up and left at around 2 PM that day from Redbird Airport. In the last part of his story he states that the ride home was very quiet and somber as all the men felt they had failed. To this day he firmly asserts that the CIA had nothing to do with the assassination.
Plumlee’s story sounds tempting because he claims that the CIA had intercepted information about a plot to assassinate Kennedy and simply failed to stop it. This flatly contradicts the vast majority of CIA conspiracy theories, which claim that the Agency wanted JFK dead. His story may be attractive, but should we believe him?
NEW EVIDENCE OSWALD FINGER PRINTS [ https://youtu.be/MczBnkK0fb0 ] Leroy Blevins Sr.
9 to13 shots (JFK) [ https://youtu.be/z20JWzHX4cY ] Leroy Blevins Sr.
County Records Building Gunman (JFK) [ https://youtu.be/y_Q2CWGOnW8 ] Leroy Blevins Sr.
Roof top Gunman (JFK) [ https://youtu.be/O1yZV9v3ebs ] Leroy Blevins Sr.
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