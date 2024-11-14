Operation Gladio: The Operation that Funds the Cabal's Dark Projects with Colonel Towner-Watkins

Sign up for my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Colonel Towner-Watkins joins the program to explain what Operation Gladio is and how it operates. She explains how the worldwide program started after WW2 and still continues today. We discuss where you see it today and what they fund with the vast wealth that is created. You can follow Colonel Towner-Watkins on her Substack at https://substack.com/@coltowner

