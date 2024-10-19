🚨⚠️‼️Israeli media: First time an attempt has been made to harm Prime Minister Netanyahu - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨⚠️‼️Israeli media: This is the first time an attempt has been made to harm Prime Minister Netanyahu • Last night a senior Hezbollah official told the Lebanese Al Mayadeen network that "in the coming hours we will witness a high-quality and significant development."
It has been confirmed by Ynet (https://www.ynetnews.com/article/bk4ljtgxje) that Hezbollah has just targeted Bibi Netanyahu's home in Caesarea, Occupied Palestine with a kamikaze drone.
No injuries have been reported, but the Prime Minister's office refuses to comment on his whereabouts.
Link to article about hitting Netanyahu's neighborhood.
https://www.ynetnews.com/article/bk4ljtgxje
The drone can be clearly seen chased by an IDF helicopter. The drone has roamed israeli airspace for an hour before reaching its target. (part 1 video)
Israeli media: Kan TV, commenting on the targeting of Netanyahu’s house: Hezbollah raises its operations to an additional level, and what happened was a very dramatic incident.
Maariv: For the third time in about a week, a drone launched from #Lebanon succeeded in reaching deep into Israel