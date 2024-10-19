🚨⚠️‼️Israeli media: First time an attempt has been made to harm Prime Minister Netanyahu - part 2

🚨⚠️‼️Israeli media: This is the first time an attempt has been made to harm Prime Minister Netanyahu • Last night a senior Hezbollah official told the Lebanese Al Mayadeen network that "in the coming hours we will witness a high-quality and significant development."

It has been confirmed by Ynet (https://www.ynetnews.com/article/bk4ljtgxje) that Hezbollah has just targeted Bibi Netanyahu's home in Caesarea, Occupied Palestine with a kamikaze drone.

No injuries have been reported, but the Prime Minister's office refuses to comment on his whereabouts.

Link to article about hitting Netanyahu's neighborhood.

https://www.ynetnews.com/article/bk4ljtgxje

The drone can be clearly seen chased by an IDF helicopter. The drone has roamed israeli airspace for an hour before reaching its target. (part 1 video)

Israeli media: Kan TV, commenting on the targeting of Netanyahu’s house: Hezbollah raises its operations to an additional level, and what happened was a very dramatic incident.

Maariv: For the third time in about a week, a drone launched from #Lebanon succeeded in reaching deep into Israel