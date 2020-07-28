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01202017 Inaugural Luncheon Trump Honored by the Clintons Attendence
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20 views • July 28, 2020
01202017 Inaugural Luncheon Trump Honored by the Clintons Attendence
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zD8j29PsKfc
Trump Full Speech at Inaugural Luncheon: 'Honored' by Hillary Clinton's Attendence | ABC News
ABC News Jan 20, 2017
President Donald Trump gives a speech at Inaugural Committee Luncheon and shares his respect for Bill and Hillary Clinton. Trump asked the Republicans and Democrats present to recognize her, and those in the room rose and applauded.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zD8j29PsKfc
Trump Full Speech at Inaugural Luncheon: 'Honored' by Hillary Clinton's Attendence | ABC News
ABC News Jan 20, 2017
President Donald Trump gives a speech at Inaugural Committee Luncheon and shares his respect for Bill and Hillary Clinton. Trump asked the Republicans and Democrats present to recognize her, and those in the room rose and applauded.
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