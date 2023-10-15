Ukrainian POW explains how after been Encircled by Russian Troops the Platoon Commander Abandoned them - 'If you Run, we will Shoot you' - August 2022

August 2022:
◾️ Ukrainian POW explains how after been encircled by Russian troops the plattoon commander abandoned them.
◾️When the conscripted tried to surrender to the advancing Russian tanks for which they have nothing else to fight but machine guns, they received a radio communication by the National Guard:
- We will shoot at you now, we see you running, we are going to shoot at you!
