© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
M Tsarion - Program 6 - The Subversive Use of Sacred Symbolism in the Media - DVD2
Follow
0
Share
Report
57 views • January 08, 2022
Produced and presented by alternative historian Michael Tsarion, the "Origins and Oracles" series delves deeply into ancient mysteries and forbidden knowledge. In the tradition of Joseph Campbell, Michael Tsarion leaves no stone unturned in the quest for truth. This acclaimed encyclopedia of knowledge on the most fascinating and revealing of subjects is compulsory viewing and an indispensable addition to your personal metaphysical library. There are six programs in the Origins and Oracles series. Twenty two dvds in all, duration approximately forty hours.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.