AI Tools To EVOLVE Yourself & Challenge Others + Printable POWERFUL Books!

If you want to challenge yourself, here is a link to an AI chat-bot that will ask you questions and get you thinking about untold ideas! https://candleai.teleporthq.app/ You may be curious what it is about, it has to do with what is considered "the most dangerous superstition" (Larken Rose) and it has well been documented by scientists like Dr. Stanley Milgram and psychologists like Dr. Carl Jung: https://theliberator.us/psychology


AI chat-bots based on powerful books:

TAO, The Full Return To Nature by Cory Endrulat: https://youai.ai/ais/tao-the-full-return-to-nature-9e31dce0

Nature by Ralph Waldo Emerson: https://youai.ai/ais/nature-acaeff61

Government Is Unnatural, Anarchy Is Natural by Cory Endrulat: https://youai.ai/ais/government-is-unnatural-anarchy-is-natural-7689d92f

Candles In The Dark by Larken Rose: https://youai.ai/ais/candles-in-the-dark-98042e98

What Anarchy Isn't by Larken Rose: https://youai.ai/ais/what-anarchy-isnt-38927e2a

Discourse On Voluntary Servitude by Etienne de la Boetie: https://youai.ai/ais/discourse-on-voluntary-servitude-33101bb8

The End Of All Evil by Jeremey Locke: https://youai.ai/ais/the-end-of-all-evil-401bae2b

Natural Law by Mark Passio: https://youai.ai/ais/natural-law-transcript-f83796b5

Sapientia Naturae (The Guidebook) by Cory Endrulat: https://youai.ai/ais/sapientia-naturae-the-guidebook-878f5592

Sapientia Naturae (Original) by Cory Endrulat:

https://youai.ai/ais/sapientia-naturae-f88b38bd

Nature's Radical Honesty by Cory Endrulat: https://youai.ai/ais/natures-radical-honesty-5cd02541

The Arda Diet by Cory Endrulat: https://youai.ai/ais/the-arda-diet-c910fb9c/use


Printable Sheets:

Sign up for the weekly newsletter for more on https://theliberator.us

Otherwise, find them on https://theliberator.us/resources

Additional resources and tips: https://theliberator.us/share


