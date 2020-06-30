Black Republican Couple Crack Up Laughing at a BLM Protest With “Zero Black People”

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Republican Trump supporter Benji Irby and his wife went to visit the North Carolina State Capitol when they happened upon a Black Lives Matter statue protest…with NO BLACK PEOPLE in attendance!
Benji and his wife had a good laugh over it.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9p0-5h8Yug
Gateway Pundit YT Channel