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2/24/2021 Miles Guo: What will the CCP’s 20th National Congress bring to China and the world? In the CCP’s 19th National Congress, Xi Jinping and Wang Qishan amended the Constitution by using the PLA (military), through which they were able to hold the offices till the deaths; Xi will announce in the 20th National Congress who his successor will be upon his death; the 20th National Congress means the CCP China will completely reversed back to the era of Mao Zedong and North Korea, and it will be the critical moment for Xi to eliminate the White people and conquer the world
2/24/2021郭先生直播：中共二十大对中国和世界意味着什么？十九大军队修宪、实现习、王终身制；习要在二十大向世人宣告他的继承人；二十大标志着中共国彻底倒退回毛时代、也是习灭白并称霸世界的关键时刻