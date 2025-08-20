BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ancient Tunnels Under DC: Bosi Confirms Global Cabal's Centuries-Old Control Network
Retired Lt. Col. Ricardo Bosi confirms the existence of vast underground networks beneath Washington DC and global capitals - revealing how deep the rabbit hole truly goes:


🏛️ Tunnels Older Than America:


Confirms tunnels used for trafficking "have been there forever" - ancient systems predating modern governments


Bush family involvement part of continuum: "It's building upon predecessors"


🌍 Global Control System:


"There isn't a stone on this planet not controlled by the cabal"


compares to his business awakening: realized all markets were rigged from top down


🃏 House of Cards Collapsing:


Predicts "cascading collapse from above" - Pence, Pelosi, then Obama/Clinton


"Nobody gets away this time - every J6 crime will be exposed"


⏩ Accelerating Reveals:


White hats strategically timing revelations until public demands action


EBS (Emergency Broadcast) coming when people scream "enough!"

Keywords
human traffickingdeep stateglobal cabalriccardo bosiunderground networkswashington dc tunnels
