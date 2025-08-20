Retired Lt. Col. Ricardo Bosi confirms the existence of vast underground networks beneath Washington DC and global capitals - revealing how deep the rabbit hole truly goes:





🏛️ Tunnels Older Than America:





Confirms tunnels used for trafficking "have been there forever" - ancient systems predating modern governments





Bush family involvement part of continuum: "It's building upon predecessors"





🌍 Global Control System:





"There isn't a stone on this planet not controlled by the cabal"





compares to his business awakening: realized all markets were rigged from top down





🃏 House of Cards Collapsing:





Predicts "cascading collapse from above" - Pence, Pelosi, then Obama/Clinton





"Nobody gets away this time - every J6 crime will be exposed"





⏩ Accelerating Reveals:





White hats strategically timing revelations until public demands action





EBS (Emergency Broadcast) coming when people scream "enough!"