Retired Lt. Col. Ricardo Bosi confirms the existence of vast underground networks beneath Washington DC and global capitals - revealing how deep the rabbit hole truly goes:
🏛️ Tunnels Older Than America:
Confirms tunnels used for trafficking "have been there forever" - ancient systems predating modern governments
Bush family involvement part of continuum: "It's building upon predecessors"
🌍 Global Control System:
"There isn't a stone on this planet not controlled by the cabal"
compares to his business awakening: realized all markets were rigged from top down
🃏 House of Cards Collapsing:
Predicts "cascading collapse from above" - Pence, Pelosi, then Obama/Clinton
"Nobody gets away this time - every J6 crime will be exposed"
⏩ Accelerating Reveals:
White hats strategically timing revelations until public demands action
EBS (Emergency Broadcast) coming when people scream "enough!"