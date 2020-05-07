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The Hidden Agenda Documentary With Judy Mikovits PhD
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375 views • May 07, 2020
An in depth documentary, where Dr. Judy Mikovits exposes the hidden truth about so called COVID-19. The trials and tribulations she went through, including being kept in jail with no charges, and planted evidence in her home, when she refused to go along with the corrupt agenda of certain sections of the medical and Big Pharma industries.
Should Anthony Fauci be brought to trial for crimes against humanity? has he tried to follow the same old scam as he perpetrated during the AIDS HIV period a few decades back? You decide after listening to Dr. Mikovits' explosive interview.
Should Anthony Fauci be brought to trial for crimes against humanity? has he tried to follow the same old scam as he perpetrated during the AIDS HIV period a few decades back? You decide after listening to Dr. Mikovits' explosive interview.
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