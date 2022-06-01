Ivermectin Does Help the COVID-19 Vax Injured

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05/28/2022 FLCCC (The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance ) concluded that Ivermectin does help some of these vax injured from a medical perspective. Ivermectin is so central to every one of our protocols. Ivermectin works because it has multiple anti-inflammatory mechanisms and it repolarizes some of the immune cells that are stimulated to a less inflammatory subtype.