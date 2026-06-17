They're not Grievances. They're STOLEN Power

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Declaration of Independence: That long list of charges against the king aren’t mere “grievances.” That word isn’t even in the text. They Founders didn't secede and fight a long, bloody war over mere complaints about bad policy. American Independence was built on something else spelled out in the text itself, and understood by everyone at the time. On this Episode - It's the foundation of the declaration that we’re never taught. As Ethan Allen put it, the “primary cause of the separation and revolt”
Path to Liberty: June 17, 2026