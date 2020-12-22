© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ridiculous Lockdowns, Rights Violations, and Supreme Court Decision
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
290 views • December 22, 2020
A humorous look at lockdowns through the eyes of AwakewithJP and the seriousness of Dr. Roger Hodkinson proclaiming the measures ridiculous. Watch Netherlands police violate the rights of a 14-year-old and French citizens riot in the street against police. US Supreme Court rules you can sue an official of the government personally for rights violations. A look at the Nuremburg Code, Rivers Postulates and Dr. Kevin Corbett's booklet. H/T Tim Brown for posting on Scribd.
Sources:
AwakenWithJP – You Tube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_O9ltm_Gml0
Max Igan - @thecrowhouse – Lbry channel - https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2/Do-NOT-Take-The-COVID-Vaccine!:6
Scribd – Document uploaded by Tim Brown, Editor @ Sons of Liberty Media - https://www.scribd.com/document/471706801/Where-is-the-Evidence-for-the-Existence-of-the-Coronavirus-Final
https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/supreme-court-rules-people-can-sue-government-agents-damages/
https://jb.asm.org/content/jb/33/1/1.full.pdf
https://www.ushmm.org/information/exhibitions/online-exhibitions/special-focus/doctors-trial/nuremberg-code
Sources:
AwakenWithJP – You Tube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_O9ltm_Gml0
Max Igan - @thecrowhouse – Lbry channel - https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2/Do-NOT-Take-The-COVID-Vaccine!:6
Scribd – Document uploaded by Tim Brown, Editor @ Sons of Liberty Media - https://www.scribd.com/document/471706801/Where-is-the-Evidence-for-the-Existence-of-the-Coronavirus-Final
https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/supreme-court-rules-people-can-sue-government-agents-damages/
https://jb.asm.org/content/jb/33/1/1.full.pdf
https://www.ushmm.org/information/exhibitions/online-exhibitions/special-focus/doctors-trial/nuremberg-code
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.