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Watch Genri T. Sardaryan from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) explain the 'special operation
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20 views • March 06, 2022
Watch Genri T. Sardaryan from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) explain the 'special operation' in Ukraine to a BBC anchor.
Why did Putin decide to take military action?
Following the 2014 "Euromaidan" revolution, the west recognized the regime which overthrew the democratically elected government of Ukraine. At the same time, western countries failed to help the people of the Donbass, a region which has been ravaged by a now 8-year-long war.
Why did Putin decide to take military action?
Following the 2014 "Euromaidan" revolution, the west recognized the regime which overthrew the democratically elected government of Ukraine. At the same time, western countries failed to help the people of the Donbass, a region which has been ravaged by a now 8-year-long war.
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