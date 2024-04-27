Create New Account
NWO: Invasion migration is a weapon to demoralize, destabilize & destroy western nations
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to World Orders Review


The woman is absolutely spot on.  The illegal migrant invasion is a socialist scheme to demoralize, destabilize and destroy the moral and cultural fabric of western nations. 


In these end times, now is the time to draw closer to God as we are witnessing a premeditated moral collapse of western nations. 


