02/08/2023 In her interview with Real America's Voice, Nicole said: The U.S. Congress needs to start investigating the Chinese Communist Party's weaponization of American justice, and before the CCP takes down America, we need to take down the CCP.





02/08/2023 妮可接受《真正的美国之声》采访说：美国国会需要开始调查中共对美国司法的武器化。在中共打倒美国之前，我们需要打倒中共。



