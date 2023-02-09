https://gettr.com/post/p27spqkefb6
02/08/2023 In her interview with Real America's Voice, Nicole said: The U.S. Congress needs to start investigating the Chinese Communist Party's weaponization of American justice, and before the CCP takes down America, we need to take down the CCP.
02/08/2023 妮可接受《真正的美国之声》采访说：美国国会需要开始调查中共对美国司法的武器化。在中共打倒美国之前，我们需要打倒中共。
