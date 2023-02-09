© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p27spqkefb6
02/08/2023 In her interview with Real America's Voice, Nicole said: The U.S. Congress needs to start investigating the Chinese Communist Party's weaponization of American justice, and before the CCP takes down America, we need to take down the CCP.
02/08/2023 妮可接受《真正的美国之声》采访说：美国国会需要开始调查中共对美国司法的武器化。在中共打倒美国之前，我们需要打倒中共。