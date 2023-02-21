PROJECT BLUE BEAM: WEF INSIDER REVEALS ‘FAKE ALIEN INVASION’

In his 1994 book, Project Blue Beam, investigative journalist Serge Monast writes that the United Nations, NASA and other government agencies have been working in secret since 1983 on a top-secret operation called Project Blue Beam.
Source:https://rumble.com/c/THEPEOPLESVOICE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.