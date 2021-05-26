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Feds Attempt To Make Good Little Communists Using Food & Indoctrination
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11 views • May 26, 2021
The level of federal bills specifically written for education to unite itself with labor for competent workers. While we’ll give you the list of the 117th’s Session of CCSS Machine workforce skill based education, it’s the one bill where those receiving SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) funds (also used to calculate funding for students in education) which is the most socialist of them all. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me for Rotten to the Core Wednesday and an enlightening show on a plethora of bills to continue the Communist advance in the US unless they are stopped.
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