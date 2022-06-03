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Death of the US Dollar: gold, money, fiat currency and The Day of Reckoning
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183 views • June 03, 2022
The future of the US dollar. Kelly & Andrew discuss the history of gold, money, fiat currency, hyperinflation, central banking and the current state of the global economy. The hyperinflation of the Zimbabwe dollar and how it is now very possible to happen to the US dollar. Also, how to identify gold using ancient methods that are still.
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