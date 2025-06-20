WW2 GENERAL GEORGE S PATTON'S 🪖 QUOTES ON JEWS

General George S. Patton, a prominent U.S. military leader during WWII, is documented to have made several anti-jew statements, particularly in private writings such as his diaries and letters.





On Displaced Persons and Jews in DP Camps

Quote: “Harrison and his ilk believe that the Displaced Person is a human being, which he is not, and this applies particularly to the Jews, who are lower than animals.”





Source: Patton’s diary, as cited in The Patton Papers edited by Martin Blumenson, and referenced in multiple sources including Jewish Virtual Library, The Washington Post, and Wikipedia.

Context: This was written in response to a report by Earl G. Harrison on the conditions in DP camps, which criticized the treatment of Jewish survivors under Patton’s command. Patton was overseeing DP camps in southern Germany in 1945, and this quote reflects his frustration with orders to improve conditions for Jewish survivors.





On Jewish Survivors in a Synagogue

Quote: “This happened to be the feast of Yom Kippur, so they were all collected in a large, wooden building, which they called a synagogue. It behooved General Eisenhower to make a speech to them. We entered the synagogue, which was packed with the greatest stinking bunch of humanity I have ever seen. When we got about halfway up, the head rabbi, who was dressed in a fur hat similar to that worn by Henry VIII of England and in a surplice heavily embroidered and very filthy, came down and met the General… The smell was so terrible that I almost fainted and actually about three hours later lost my lunch as the result of remembering it… Of course, I have seen them since the beginning and marveled that beings alleged to be made in the form of God can look the way they do or act the way they act.”





Source: Patton’s diary, September 17, 1945, as cited in The Patton Papers and referenced in Wikipedia and Jewish Press.





Context: Patton wrote this after accompanying General Eisenhower on a tour of a makeshift synagogue set up by Jewish survivors for Yom Kippur. The description reflects his visceral reaction to the physical condition of Holocaust survivors, which historians note as indicative of his anti-Semitic attitudes.





On Semitic Influence in the Press

Quote: “There is a very apparent Semitic influence in the press. They are trying to do two things: First, implement Communism, and second, see that all business men of German ancestry and non-Jewish antecedents are thrown out of their jobs.”





Source: Patton’s diary, as cited in War as I Knew It (1947) and Patton: A Biography by Alan Axelrod, referenced in Wikiquote and other sources.





Context: This reflects Patton’s belief in a Jewish conspiracy influencing media and policy, a common anti-Semitic trope. It was written during his time in Germany, when he was critical of denazification policies and media coverage of his administration of DP camps.





On Conditions in DP Camps

Quote: “So far as the Jews are concerned, they do not want to be placed in comfortable buildings.”

Source: Letter to Lt. Col. Charles R. Codman, October 4, 1945, as cited in The Jewish Chronicle.

Context: Written just days before Eisenhower relieved Patton of his command of the Third Army, this letter responded to criticisms about the poor conditions in DP camps, particularly for Jewish survivors. It suggests Patton’s dismissive attitude toward their needs.





On Shell Shock as a Jewish Invention

Quote: “There’s no such thing as shell shock. It’s an invention of the Jews.”

Source: Attributed to Patton during the 1943 Sicily campaign, as reported by Australian journalist Noel Monks in The First Casualty, cited in Reddit discussions and other secondary sources.

Context: This was allegedly said during the infamous slapping incident in Sicily, where Patton slapped a soldier diagnosed with combat fatigue (now recognized as PTSD). The quote suggests Patton linked psychological conditions to a Jewish conspiracy, though some sources note this may reflect his broader distrust of psychologists, many of whom were Jewish at the time.





Source: https://odysee.com/@JohnnyDoomsayer:7/WWII's-General-George-S.-Patton's-Quotes-About-jews:2