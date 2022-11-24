Ukraine Update Nov 24, 2022

⚡️ Western media reports about an alleged 'recent' conversation between Army General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Russian Federation, and Rob Bauer, Chairman of NATO Military Committee, are fake.

⚡️ On 23 November, negotiation process resulted in return from Kiev-controlled territory of 35 Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger while in captivity

⚡️Ukraine parishioners were singing an old religious prayer that made the SBU angry.

⚡️SITREP

◽️In Donetsk direction, units of Russian army continued their intense operation.

💥More than 60 Ukrainian servicemen and 5 armored fighting vehicles have been eliminated.

◽️In South Donetsk direction, artillery fire and decisive actions by Russian troops have repulsed an attack by the AFU with up to a company's tactical group forces towards Pavlovka.

💥In addition, as a result of a pre-emptive fire attack, enemy reserves advancing from Ugledar have been destroyed. A sabotage and reconnaissance group of the AFU has been destroyed near Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region). The enemy's losses amounted to more than 40 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 3 armored vehicles, a MT-LB and 4 pick-up trucks.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, an attempt to launch an attack by an AFU mechanized infantry company near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) has been thwarted by artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems.

💥In Donetsk direction, as a result of Russian artillery fire more than 30 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles and one mortar have been destroyed.

◽️In Krasniy Liman direction, an attempt to move the AFU company tactical group to attack the Chervonopopvka (Lugansk People's Republic) has been disrupted by pre-emptive fire.

💥Up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 mortar crews and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade's command post deployed near Volnyansk (Zaporozhye region), as well as 72 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 144 areas.

💥1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥2 AFU artillery-missile armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Volnyansk (Zaporozhye region), and Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥Air defense forces shot down five unmanned aerial vehicles in the area of the gas condensate fields in the Black Sea and near Sevastopol.

- Russian Defense Ministry